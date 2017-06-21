Go Outdoors to host bike day in Milton Keynes store

Go Outdoors is hosting a day dedicated to bikes in the Milton Keynes store on Saturday.

The store boasts a huge dedicated cycling department with an impressive range of bicycles and bicycle equipment from mountain bikes to day bikes. The store will act as a bike hub with experts attending from Kona, WD40, SIS and GO Outdoors own brand Calibre.

Mike Sanderson, the man behind the impressive Calibre bikes, will share his biking knowledge and experience as well as walking customers through the newest AW17 Calibre collection.

“With summer finally here, grabbing a bike and getting outside is a fantastic way to not only get fit but explore,” said spokesman Glyn Roberts.

“We hope this day will prove useful to those thinking of purchasing a bike to use over summer.”