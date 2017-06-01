Gok Wan announced for Cinderella production at Milton Keynes Theatre

Milton Keynes Theatre has announced that musical theatre star Brian Conley will be joined in this year’s pantomime, Cinderella, by celebrity fashion-Guru Gok Wan.

Gok Wan will play The Fairy Godmother, offering helpful style tips to The Ugly Sisters.

Cinderella sees pantomime producer Qdos Entertainment return to Milton Keynes theatre for the first time in over a decade.

The Company’s managing director Michael Harrison said: “I’m very excited that we are able to bring Brian and Gok back together on stage after their previous record-breaking panto seasons together in Southampton and Southend.

“The pair working together are comedy-gold and this show will definitely be a must-see on this year’s panto calendar.”

Emma Sullivan, Theatre Director at Milton Keynes Theatre added: “We’re thrilled to announce that Gok Wan will be strutting his stuff and working his wardrobe wonders as the Fairy Gokmother in pantomime this year alongside Brian Conley.

“Gok is everyone’s favourite fashion-guru who is sure to be loved by Milton Keynes audiences. This pantomime season promises to be magical… oh yes it does!”Panto-favourite Brian Conley’s casting as Buttons was announced by the Theatre earlier this year in a production packed with spectacular special effects, stunning costumes, big musical numbers and lots of comedy for all the family.

Cinderella runs at Milton Keynes Theatre from Saturday December 9 until January 14.

Tickets are on sale now at www.atgtickets.com/miltonkeynes.