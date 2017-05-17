Goldsmiths jewellers opens new-look Milton Keynes showroom

Luxury high street jewellers Goldsmiths has unveiled its new-look Milton Keynes showroom this month with the addition of branded TAG Heuer and Tudor areas.

The Goldsmiths store, located in centre MK has undergone a refurbishment, and been temporarily closed whilst the work took place.

Craig Bolton, Goldsmiths executive director, said: “We are delighted to be able to announce the refurbishment of our Milton Keynes showroom and introduce the new TAG Heuer and Tudor branded areas.

“We always strive to improve our in-store experience and maintain our reputation as the UK’s number one local jeweller, and we believe our customers are really going to enjoy visiting the new store.”

Goldsmiths Milton Keynes manager, Rebecca Wells added: “The team and I are really excited about the re-opening of our showroom and are looking forward to inviting customers old and new to browse the collections in refreshed surroundings.”