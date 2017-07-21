Good news for Playzone Day Nursery in Milton Keynes

Playzone Day Nursery in Netherfield has been officially rated ‘good’ by Government inspectors Ofsted.

The nursery, which is part of Hedgerows Family Centre, provides childcare and early education for up to 34 children aged between two and four years old.

In a report of their findings, inspectors said the nursery was a warm, welcoming place where staff nurture children and help raise their self-esteem.

They highlighted the good quality of teaching which is delivered by a highly motivated and well qualified team. Children were said to be excited by their learning, and relationships with families, who were very complimentary about staff, were strong.

Councillor Zoe Nolan, cabinet member with responsibility for children and families said: “This is a great outcome and the team at Playzone should be very proud.

“Netherfield is one of the areas where RegenerationMK is supporting residents by helping people into work, or finding training courses and improving skills.

“The nursery is clearly giving children a fantastic start in life and encouraging them to have high aspirations for their future. I am delighted that children on Netherfield.”