‘Grab a jab’ to beat the sniffles urges Milton Keynes surgeon

Milton Keynes is heading into the cold and flu season, and with some of us already clutching tissues to our noses.

To try to stave off the sniffles, consultant ear, nose and throat surgeon Mrs Alison Hunt, of BMI The Saxon Clinic, is urging people to ‘grab a jab’ and protect themselves with an influenza vaccination.

“Although the cold weather itself won’t give you a cold, the winter season and the cold dark days tend to take a toll on our immune systems and this makes us more susceptible to the cold and flu viruses,” said Mrs Hunt.

BMI The Saxon Clinic is holding influenza vaccination sessions this week at its site in Chadwick Drive, Eaglestone West. Appointments take just 15 minutes and can be booked by calling 01908 232142.

Thursday 12 October 2pm – 4pm

Friday 13 October 9am – 1pm

Thursday 19 October 2pm-4pm

Friday 20 October 9am – 1pm

Mrs Hunt is keen to point out how to protect yourself against colds and flu, the difference between the two and what to do is you do find yourself getting ill:

Cold or flu?

These terms are often used interchangeably, but while they do share some symptoms, there’s also a clear difference.

A cold can last from a few days to two weeks and typical symptoms include a runny nose, blocked nose, sore throat, sneezing and a cough. Sufferers may also experience a mild fever, earache, tiredness and headache.

Flu usually arrives more quickly than a cold and can have symptoms including a sudden fever of 38-40C, muscle aches and pains, sweating, a dry chesty cough, exhaustion, vomiting and feeling the need to lie down.

Both colds and the flu can require extra care among some people at risk of developing chest complications. This includes people over 65, and those under 65 with heart or chest complaints, asthma, serious kidney disease or liver disease, diabetes, lowered immunity due to illness or treatment, and those who have had a stroke or transient ischaemic attack.