Graduation ceremony for cohort of 44 teachers working in city

The first ever graduates of a teacher training scheme enjoyed a graduation ceremony at Bletchley Park’s National Museum of Computing earlier this month.

The 44 graduates of the Tommy Flowers School Centred Initial Teacher Training initiative qualified in June and are now all teaching in Milton Keynes Schools.

Denbigh School headteacher, Andy Squires, presented the teachers with their certificates and was joined by special guests Mayor of Milton Keynes David Hopkins, Cheryl Eyre, Milton Keynes Council’s head of setting and school effectiveness and Rob Robson, director of RobsonKing.

Mr Squires said: “Today is the culmination of an extremely successful year for the graduates who have taken part in this exciting teacher training initiative. We have had 100% employment and 97% of trainees are graded ‘Good’ or ‘Outstanding’. I am thrilled to celebrate their fantastic achievement with them and wish all the NQTs a progressive and rewarding career.”

The Tommy Flowers School Centred Initial Teacher Training initiative enables participants to complete a training year within a school environment and graduates are awarded Qualified Teacher Status and a Post Graduate Certificate in Education.

Applications are now being accepted for the September 2018 intake. Search for Tommy Flowers SCITT, under Teacher Training Providers at: www.ucas.com