Great British Bake Off star Nadiya makes Milton Keynes ‘debut’

Great British Bake Off winner Nadiya Hussain made her first public appearance in her new home city on Saturday to help launch a new events space at shopping centre intu Milton Keynes.

intu Milton Keynes hosted ‘an audience with Nadiya’ in its newly refurbished Oak Court area watched by a crowd of fans eager to meet their new celebrity neighbour. The talented chef who recently moved to Milton Keynes answered questions about her rise to fame, secrets about her latest TV show and took part in a quick-fire round before answering questions from the audience.

The free event officially launched intu Milton Keynes’s newly created events area, which is open for local businesses, performers and artists to use and the public to enjoy.

It has been refurbished as part of plans to bring more leisure experiences to intu Milton Keynes, with a proposed redevelopment set to introduce exciting new restaurants, a boutique cinema and shops not available elsewhere in the city.

“She’s as wonderful in real life as she appears on television,” said Shelley Peppard, general manager at intu Milton Keynes. “This is our first big test for our new events area and, although the British showers made an appearance, the event went down extremely well. Nadiya is a real inspiration for many people and we’re delighted to welcome her to our amazing city.”