Green Party in Milton Keynes ‘welcomes’ general election

Milton Keynes Green Party has welcomed the ‘opportunity to challenge the Conservative party’ in the coming general election.

Spokesperson Alan Francis said: “The Conservatives are wrecking the country with their cuts to public services and their hard Brexit policy.

“The voters of Milton Keynes now have the opportunity to vote for the Green Party’s bold, positive vision for a different kind of Britain.

“The Green party will be standing on a unique policy platform – opposing the Tories hard Brexit and putting forward big ideas for a fairer economy and the protection of our environment.

“With this snap general election Theresa May is attempting to force through an extreme Brexit, which has already seen businesses prepared to leave the UK, families torn apart, and which puts years of progress on environmental protections in danger.

“Despite the cynical nature of the timing of the election, which has clearly been made to exploit opposition weakness, local Greens will be working to bring a message that a different kind of Britain is possible.

“We can aim for an economy that works for everyone, and a Britain that stands up against inequality, hatred and division. We offer a real alternative to the politics of the past.”

Locally, Greens have been campaigning on homelessness, Plan:MK, transport and housing, as well as supporting local environmental and sustainable energy initiatives.

MK Green Party is currently selecting its candidates for the two Milton Keynes seats. An announcement will be made in due course.

“Our vision for a fairer, greener future is one which needs to be heard,” added Alan.

“We’ll be taking that message to the people of Milton Keynes.”

Green Party co-leader Caroline Lucas added: “Britain is at a crossroads – and yesterday’s announcement means that people are rightly given a say over the direction this country is going to take.

“Only the Green Party offers a bold, positive vision for a different kind of Britain. “At this election we will stand for an economy that works for everyone, not just the privileged few; a Britain that’s open to the world and the protection of our precious environment.

“We will stand up to the politics of hatred and division that is scarring our communities and give people across the country a chance to vote for a better Britain.”