Gulliver’s Land offers cut-price Jamboree in Milton Keynes

Gulliver’s Land is offering a cut-price jamboree to help uniformed youth groups to enjoy a great day out, on September 24 & 25.

The special celebration weekend is aimed at Scouts, Cubs and Beavers, Guides, Brownies and Rainbows, Boys’ Brigade and Girls’ Brigade groups and other uniformed youth organisations.

“It is always exciting when we welcome Scouts, Brownies and all other uniformed groups to the park. It is great to see uniformed youth organisations having lots of fun,” said Dean Kimberley, Gulliver’s director of guest services.

“The park is awash with colourful uniforms and children enjoying all the rides and attractions we have to offer here at Gulliver’s.”

Uniformed groups wanting to join in Gulliver’s Jamboree Weekend can ring Gully’s Hotline on 01925 444888 to book in and benefit from the discounted admission price and free leader places.

For more information about Gulliver’s visit www.gulliversfun.co.uk