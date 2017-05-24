Gulliver’s unveils 50ft dinosaur to celebrate Milton Keynes’ 50th birthday

To celebrate 50 years of Milton Keynes, Gulliver’s Land has unveiled two exclusive new attractions for the family to enjoy.

A brand-new, 50ft nose to tail, Giganotosaurus and the Lost World Adventure Trail, which will take you on a journey to find some of your favourite dinosaurs, are set to be roar-some successes!

Giganotosaurus, meaning “giant southern lizard”, was larger than the T-Rex, weighing in at an impressive 15 tonnes as he stalked around modern day Argentina some 97 million years ago.

This breathing, moving, roaring giant is the latest edition to the Lost World within the Gulliver’s Dinosaur and Farm Park which already houses more than 30 animatronic dinosaurs - and Gulliver’s remains the only place in the UK where you can physically saddle up and ride a dinosaur.

The Lost World Adventure Trail is an innovative new attraction which uses a digital wrist band to gather information at certain points.

The mission is to solve a problem that happened within the dinosaur enclosure. You will receive clues from the different stations you arrive at to point you in the right direction to find various prehistoric beasts around the course and will be timed on how fast you can complete it - with certificates presented at the end.

Dean Kimberley, Gulliver’s director of guest services, said: “50 years really is a reason to celebrate. Gulliver’s are proud to call Milton Keynes home and there have been many happy faces pass through the gates over the years. We wanted to do something special for such a milestone year in the town’s history and that is why we are launching two brand-new attractions especially for this. Come and celebrate this massive year for Milton Keynes with us at Gulliver’s Land.”

To find out more about the new attractions at Gulliver’s Land visit www.gulliversfun.co.uk