Had your bike stolen in Milton Keynes? Check out the police gallery here

Officers from Thames Valley Police Neighbourhood Policing Team in Milton Keynes have released a number images of bikes that have been seized.

In September the team started an operation to identifying suspects from CCTV and intelligence in relation to theft of pedal cycles in the area.

As a result, a number of bicycles have been seized and we are now releasing images of 21 bikes in the hope that their rightful owners will come forward.

As part of the operation five people were arrested. One man was cautioned, one man was charged on two counts of bicycle theft and given a conditional discharge and order to pay compensation at Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court on 30 September 2017.

The three remaining arrestees have been released under investigation.

Investigating officer, Police Constable David Smith said; “We are releasing images of a number of bikes we have seized, we hope that the owners of these bikes will come forward to claim them.

“We will need proof of ownership. We would ask anyone who thinks they recognise their bike to please call Thames Valley Police on 101 quoting reference 697 of 10/11/2017.”

“We would also advise members of the public who own a bicycle to register it with a service such as Bike Register, which means if Police officers recover your bike it can be easily traced back to you.

If you have any information relating to this case, please call 101 quoting reference ‘697 10/11/17’, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.