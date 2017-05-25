Half term fun at Bletchley Park

Are you looking for something to do this half term? Look no further than Bletchley Park, who have that cracked!

Bletchley Park has a host of family events on offer this May Half Term, from codebreaking workshops to a cryptography day and 1940s Weekend.

Whether you are looking to crack puzzles as a family, learn about the history and future of ciphers or enjoy a relaxing afternoon playing vintage games, the Buckinghamshire attraction has it covered, and general admission is free for under 12s.

On Monday, May 29, from 10am-3.30pm, find out how information has been kept secret throughout time in this fascinating event that will unravel the secrets of early ciphers, the Enigma machine, and modern encryption algorithms. Packed with fun and challenging activities for adults and children to solve together, it is suitable for those who are confident and enthusiastic about mathematics at secondary school level. Tickets £10.30, children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult

From Monday until Wednesday, children aged from four to 14 (and their parents) can find out about Bletchley Park hero Bill Tutte, with a range of hands-on activities including breaking codes and playing with patterns. Free with admission, children must be supervised at all times

Then later in the week, discover the fun of the forties with our fabulous vintage weekend. Join in a swing dance class or sit on a deckchair and soak up the sounds of the Bevin Boys. Sample our Station X Beer or get stuck in to some good old fashioned games on the croquet lawn. Whatever you enjoy there will be something to suit, and don’t miss the RAF flypast on Saturday at around 13:00 for your chance to see a Hurricane and Spitfire. Vintage traders, a traditional barbecue, street-food stalls and face painting will all be on offer. Free with admission

For full details on all events and admission prices for adults and over 12s, visit www.bletchleypark.org.uk