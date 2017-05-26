Half term fun at Bletchley Park

For those trying to find fun activities for the whole family this holiday, Bletchley Park has it cracked, with an array of attractions.

The centre has a host of family events on offer this May Half Term, from codebreaking workshops to a cryptography day and a 1940s Weekend.

Whether you are looking to crack puzzles as a family, learn about the history and future of ciphers or enjoy a relaxing afternoon playing vintage games, the Bletchley site will help.

On Monday it will offer a ‘Past, Present, Future Cryptography Day’. Find out how information has been kept secret throughout time in this fascinating event that will unravel the secrets of early ciphers, the Enigma machine, and modern encryption algorithms. Packed with fun and challenging activities for adults and children to solve together, it is suitable for those who are confident and enthusiastic about mathematics at secondary school level.

Holiday Heroes

Then from Tuesday to Thursday (30 May-1 June), 10:30-15:00: Children aged from four to 14 (and their parents) can find out about Bletchley Park hero Bill Tutte, with a range of hands-on activities including breaking codes and playing with patterns. Free with admission, children must be supervised at all times

1940s Vintage Weekend

Nexct weekend, the populat 1940s Vintage Weekend will returb.

Discover the fun of the forties - Join in a swing dance class or sit on a deckchair and soak up the sounds of the Bevin Boys. Sample Station X Beer or get stuck in to some good old fashioned games on the croquet lawn. An RAF flypast will happen on Saturday at around 1pm, giving a chance to see a Hurricane and Spitfire.

Vintage traders, a traditional barbeque, street-food stalls and face painting will all be on offer.

Visit www.bletchleypark.org.uk for more.