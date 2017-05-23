Handmade extravaganza makes its Milton Keynes return in June

The biggest handmade and vintage event for miles around returns to Milton Keynes early next month.

Weird and wonderful interior design pieces fresh from the brocants of Europe will feature, jostling for position alongside restored jukeboxes and record players, unusual jewellers, dressmakers and milliners.

But there is much, much more -a tailor, original art, collectable handmade bears, quirky upcycled lamps, natural luxury skincare, music and car memorabilia, unusual tiles/coasters, personalised gifts embroidered while you wait, vintage fabrics, collectables, antiques, furniture, glass, china, fossils, handmade clocks, and still more!

Customers are welcome to commission something bespoke too. The event runs in Middleton Hall at centre MK on Saturday and Sunday, June 10 & 11, during normal shopping hours. Entry is free.