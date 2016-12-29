Hat-trick for top sporting school at city’s annual awards ceremony

Sport MK’s annual awards ceremony recognises the achievements of athletes at all levels across the new city and the 2016 presentation evening was a bumper night for one school. Denbigh School was acknowledged with three awards at the celebration, which was held last term at Shenley Leisure Centre, notably scooping the ‘Secondary School Award’ for the third consecutive year.

PE Faculty Head Matt Linbourne accepted the award on behalf of Denbigh. The school was recognised for excelling in the number of sporting fixtures, after school clubs and inter-house competitions it offers for students to participate in.

There were also wins for Denbigh student James Kettle, who won the ‘Boys Under 18 Award’ for his outstanding performance in squash throughout the year, and for ex-Denbigh student Chris Clarke, who won ‘Sports Personality of the Year’.

Headteacher Andy Squires said: “Denbigh’s reputation for sporting excellence continues to grow. The school being recognised with this award for the last three years is testament to that.

“Last year alone, 53 of our students competed at national and regional level and it is our belief that giving students a positive experience of sport in school can inspire them to a lifetime of exercise with all the benefits that brings. Denbigh PE staff are committed to the school’s sporting success.

“James trains four times a week and has only been playing squash for three years, so being presented with the Boys U18 award at 11 years of age is really impressive. He has clearly worked hard to beat off all other competition and receive this award. He has a challenging but exciting time in the sport ahead of him.

“Ex-student Chris Clarke is a talented sprinter who has had huge success in his 200m and 400m running career and more recently as a guide to Libby Clegg. He assisted her in winning two golds medals in the 100m and the 200m at the Paralympics in Rio. The ‘Sports Personality of the Year’ award is more than well deserved.”