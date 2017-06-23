Hate attack on disabled couple in Milton Keynes park

Two disabled people have been attacked by a group of men in Milton Keynes.

Police are appealing for witnesses and information following the GBH attack which is being treated as a hate crime against disabled people.

At around 1am yesterday, a 24-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman were walking near to the pyramid statue in the centre of Campbell Park, when a group of males approached them.

The victims, who both have a disability, were then kicked and punched by the offenders.

The man sustained injuries to his back, ribs and face. He was taken to hospital where he is currently receiving treatment.

There were between two and six offenders. They were described as wearing dark clothing included hooded tops, caps, balaclavas and black gloves.

Investigating officer, PC Seema Usman said: “This was an unprovoked assault which led to one of the victims sustaining nasty injuries.

“As the victims both have disabilities, this is currently being investigated as a hate crime and we are determined to identify those responsible for this horrendous and unprovoked attack.

“If you witnessed the incident or have any information in relation to this assault, please call our 24-hour enquiry centre on 101, quoting reference 43170182052.”

If you have any information relating to this case, please call 101 quoting reference ‘43170182052’, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.