Have Coffee with a Copper in Milton Keynes

Next Friday (September 29) Thames Valley Police will be inviting local residents to the second in a series of monthly drop in sessions, badged Coffee with a Copper.

The initiative is aimed at encouraging the community to interact with their local police officers, and inviting them to come forward with queries or concerns they may have.

Drop in sessions will take place from 3-5pm on the last Friday of the month, this time at McDonalds on Midsummer Arcade.

Ken Tomkins, owner of local franchise Kaizen Restaurants said: “We have always been supporters of the police force in Milton Keynes, and Coffee With A Copper has been a great way to work together to engage with the local community. We look forward to a successful second event later this month.”

City centre Sergeant Keith Lavery added, “Coffee With A Copper events are a great opportunity for the community to come and see their local policing team, and discuss any issues they feel we should know about or could help with. It also gives our residents and visitors the opportunity to speak with us in a friendly, informal and neutral environment.

“We hope to see plenty of visitors and employees in the city, as well as regular faces, at the next event!”