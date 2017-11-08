Have you entered the Milton Keynes Business Achievers Awards yet?

There is just one week left to enter Milton Keynes’ Business Achievers Awards and event organisers are urging more entries from from both businesses and individuals in the city.

Dr Philip Smith MBE is chair of Milton Keynes Business Leaders Partnership, promoters of The Milton Keynes Business Achievement Awards.

“The evening is an opportunity for businesses across MK to showcase the amazing talent that we have in our city,” he said.

Now in its fifth year, the glittering awards ceremony, being presented by Gail Emms, will host more than 600 attendees at the DoubleTree by Hilton at stadiummk.

This year’s event will be themed around International Trade.

The 2018 awards welcome the category for Best Use of Social Media (to be agreed by the audience on the evening), Business Impact in the Community, Charity of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year, Small Business, Leisure, Entertainment & Arts, Customer Service and the International Trade Award. The New Business Category will also return and the event will have a new format for the Lifetime Achievement Award, which this year is open to the general public to suggest nominations.

To enter and for further information visit www.mkbaa.co.uk