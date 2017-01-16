Have you seen missing Sherena from Milton Keynes?

A 29-year-old woman from Fishermead has been missing since Friday.

Sherena Begum was last seen in Helford Place, Fishermead at about 9am on Friday (January 13).

She walked her daughter to school and dropped her off there, but has not been seen since.

Sherena is Asian, about 5ft2ins tall and has a slim build, she has black hair but it is believed that she was wearing a black head scarf at the time.

She was also wearing a blue dress and a brown robe-like jumper.

Sherena is known to frequent the Milton Keynes area.

Investigating officer James Ravenall, said: “I would like to speak to anyone who has any information which could help us to locate Sherena.

“Given that it was snowing heavily at the time, and she was walking her young daughter to school, I hope that people may remember seeing her.

“Sherena, if you are reading this appeal, we want you to know that you are not in any trouble, but I would urge you to get in touch with police to let us know that you are safe.

“If anyone has any details which they think could help us, please call 101, quoting reference 617 15/1.”