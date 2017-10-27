Have yourselves a very woofy Christmas!

Do you or someone you know have a beloved four-legged friend they simply cannot be without?

Frosts Garden Centre in Woburn Sands has the ultimate Christmas experience for dog owners - a Christmas grotto called Santa Paws, exclusively for dog lovers!

Owners and their four-legged friend can enjoy the ultimate Santa experience which includes activities such as mixing your own doggie treats, and of course meeting Santa!

The experience will run on either Thursday 23 November or Thursday 30 November at various sessions throughout each day. Each owner will receive a mince pie on entry to the grotto as well as a special treat for their canine friend too.

The Santa Paws experience is back by popular demand and booking is essential. Spaces are limited so it is recommended that you book as soon as possible. To book and find out further details of all events, head online to www.frostsgardencentres.co.uk/events