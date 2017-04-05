Headway Milton Keynes offer a lifeline to those facing brain injuries

The unexpected impact of a brain injury can have a devastating effect on any individual, their whole way of life may never be as they once knew. Time to adjust and re-learn all those things that once came so naturally will need patience and understanding, not only for the individual but also for their loved ones.

Headway Milton Keynes is able to provide information for survivors, their families and carers. They are committed in helping local families affected by brain injury to regain some quality of life through a wide range of initiatives, including re-ablement programmes, carer support, social re-integration, art projects and community outreach.

Sue, whose husband was suddenly affected by a stroke said, ‘I don’t know where I would be without Headway MK, it is a vital lifeline for me and Dave. Headway MK has helped us to cope since his stroke and has offered us invaluable support’.

Recent figures show more than 1,000 people a year in MK are admitted to hospital with brain injury diagnosis. Traumatic brain injury and stroke are the most common causes. Other conditions could include brain tumour, meningitis, aneurysm, haemorrhage, encephalitis and anoxia.

Mark Lancaster MP met with service manager Sam Booth last week.

She said: “We are extremely grateful to Mark for giving his time to visit us and see first-hand the work we do to support local individuals and families affected by brain injury.

“A brain injury can affect anyone at any time but, due to its complexity and often hidden effects, general awareness and understanding of how it can impact lives is lacking,” she added.

“ Mark’s visit will help to raise awareness of the fact that with the right help, at the right time, there can be life after brain injury.”