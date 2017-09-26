Health food retailer in Milton Keynes launches ‘more’ store

Health retailer Holland & Barrett has relocated to a larger store in Midsummer Arcade at centre:mk.

The new ‘more’ store features a variety of Holland & Barrett’s innovative fittings, designed to help shoppers stay healthy on the move; new to stores this year, the shop features a bespoke tea bar in which customers are invited to smell a variety of tea flavours and learn about their origins.

A pick ‘n’ mix station, where health conscious shoppers can pick and choose from a range of dried fruit, nuts and seeds for a healthy, fresh snack on the go also features.

Holland & Barrett’s new store manager, Christine Bridgman, says: “We are all really excited about the store reopening its doors bigger and better than ever inside the arcade.

“We look forward to welcoming customers in to browse our newest products and latest concepts in health food, beauty and sport, hopefully discovering more about our unrivaled services.”

Commenting on the new store, Holland & Barrett’s head of brand and marketing, Emma Hobbs said: “We are really excited to unveil our new concept store in this area of Milton Keynes, and we hope our customers will be interested to see how it differs from the previous one. We look forward to welcoming customers in to the Midsummer Arcade store to share the latest products and concepts in the health food, beauty and sports categories”.

The new store has reopened with an additional 8 new jobs created including 3 supervisors and 5 store associate. All Holland & Barrett store associates are ‘Qualified to Advise’; customers are encouraged to question staff on maintaining a healthy lifestyle, from diet and nutrition to supplementation.

The store also stocks a wide variety of chilled and frozen foods for dietary requirements including vegetarians, vegans and coeliac.