Beat the Street participants in Milton Keynes travel 85,000 miles

Residents, businesses, community groups and schools came together to celebrate Milton Keynes travelling 85,000 miles – twenty times the length of the Great Wall of China - for Beat the Street.

Over the past seven weeks, Beat the Street has transformed Milton Keynes into a giant walking, running and cycling game – residents racing around their neighbourhood tapping special Beat Boxes on lampposts has become a familiar sight across the city.

More than 12,000 residents took part in the community health competition and travelled 85,184. Local schools and organisations created teams and competed against each other to see who could travel the furthest to win some fantastic prizes.

At a celebration event at Planet Ice, representatives from the winning teams picked up their prizes and celebrated the end of the seven-week game.

The team that travelled the furthest was Wavendon Gate School who received £400 worth of sport and fitness equipment from Decathlon for travelling 15,800 miles.

Headteacher Andy Cox said: “We were delighted to be invited to take part in Beat the Street. Keeping fit and healthy is very important to us, and here was something that children, parents and staff could all get involved in. Several hundred members of our school community took part, and it really helped to get everyone off the couch and out on the redways.

“Obviously we’re delighted to have won, and the secret of our success...well I guess it was getting everyone involved, and then keeping their interest high.”

Meanwhile, Middleton Primary School and Long Meadow School came in second and third place and received £250 and £100 of sport and fitness equipment respectively.

1st Walton Scout Group topped the highest average points per player leaderboard while Tawny Travellers came in second, and The Open University in third place. Representatives from winning teams were given their prizes by Nathan Robertson, Olympic Badminton Silver Medalist.

Nathan Robertson said: “I have lived in Milton Keynes for 20 years and love initiatives which get people outdoors. I urge all the children to keep on at their parents to persuade them to keep taking them around the city and keep cycling and moving.”

Beat the Street Milton Keynes is an initiative run by Intelligent Health on behalf of Milton Keynes Council.

Following the success of the game in Milton Keynes, the Beat the Street team will continue to work with residents and groups in the local area to help keep people active and exploring Milton Keynes over the coming months.