Care Quality Commission awards Milton Keynes hospital ‘good’ rating

Blakelands Hospital in Milton Keynes has been rated as good overall following a recent inspection by the Care Quality Commission.

The rating was given to the hospital following an inspection last October, for being safe, effective, caring and responsive.

The inspection process consisted of a one day planned inspection by a number of CQC inspectors and specialist advisors, followed by an unannounced visit to Blakelands Hospital.

“I am extremely delighted that all the hard work, effort and commitment by staff and the level of care we give on a daily basis has been recognised by the CQC,” said David Munt, general manager for Blakelands Hospital.

“Blakelands Hospital staff provide a friendly and professional service with special emphasis on individual patient care. All of us at Blakelands Hospital are extremely proud of this rating and we will continue to provide quality healthcare to the local community over the coming years.”

Ted Baker, CQC‘s Deputy Chief Inspector of Hospitals said: “Nurse staffing levels were appropriate for the service and staff were kind, respectful and always introduced themselves.

“We found good areas of practice in surgery where there were robust infection prevention procedures in place and the hospital treated 100% of NHS patients within the 18 weeks target from June ’15 to June ‘16.”

Blakelands Hospital, operated by Ramsay Health Care opened in 2006. It is a purpose built day case unit that provides convenient, effective and high quality treatment for both NHS and Private patients.

The hospital supports the NHS and currently has more than 10 consultants covering a wide and comprehensive range of clinical specialties from Orthopaedics including hip, knee and foot and ankle surgery, Ophthalmology, general surgery and cosmetic surgery.