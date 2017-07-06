Disabled man’s despair at rejection of 400 jobs in Milton Keynes

A disabled man claims he is being discriminated against – after having 400 job applications rejected in just one year.

Andrew John Stacey, who applies at the rate of more than one a day, says prospective employers are not even inviting him for interview despite his qualifications as a bookkeeper.

He said: “I’ve had enough. I’m sick and tired of being turned away for jobs.

“I want to work but they don’t want me. I do have difficulty walking but my job as a bookkeeper would require me to sit down so it wouldn’t be a problem.

“I walk with a stick, use a wheelchair and drive a specially adapted car so am mobile. I just don’t understand it. It’s so disheartening.”

Andrew,43,from Orme Gardens, Bolbeck Park, was born with a mild disability and had no problem walking until he was 28. He then had to give up his job as a postman but on the advice of his doctor re-trained.

He said:“The doctor told me I could do a job sitting down, so I re-trained as a bookkeeper. Since then I’ve had one or two jobs but they’ve all been just short term. I’ve tried the JobCentre and am registered with all the recruitment agencies in MK but they just don’t put me forward.”

Andrew, who has been unemployed since Christmas 2015, said: “You would think companies would be crying out for people who are qualified. I would just love the opportunity to show an employer what I could do.”

Andrew’s agency, Hays Recruitment MK, has pledged to continue helping him. Claire Fowler said: “We always look to provide the utmost support to our candidates.”