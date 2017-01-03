Don’t take your minor ailments to Milton Keynes A&E, public urged

Health professionals across Milton Keynes NHS services are encouraging people to use the wide choice of health services available for their minor injuries and ailments over this extremely busy period.

Milton Keynes Hospital is currently reporting significant pressure, and people are being reminded that A&E should only be used to deal with injuries, medical emergencies and any life-threatening issue.

The types of things that would need a trip to A&E are heavy blood loss, chest pains, broken bones or unconsciousness.

“People experiencing minor illnesses or feeling under the weather should seek advice from their local pharmacist, call 111, see their GP, go to the Urgent Care Centre, or visit www.nhs.uk” said Dr Nicola Smith, chair of NHS Milton Keynes Clinical Commissioning Group.

“There are lots of options and A&E should not be one of them unless it is a genuine and serious emergency.

“The Urgent Care Centre can treat injuries and illnesses without an appointment, are staffed by skilled doctors and nurses and are available to anyone, whether registered with a GP or not.

“Remember that pharmacists are also well placed to give advice, information and provide medicines for a number of minor illness and injuries.”

A spokesperson for Milton Keynes University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, added: “Emergency services are always extremely busy after Christmas and into January and this is currently the case in Milton Keynes, even more than in previous years.

“We are seeing many people coming to A&E who do not need emergency or life-saving treatment. This is putting extreme pressure on the emergency department and in turn, the rest of the hospital. Staff in A&E need to be free to make sure patients who do need life-saving treatment are receiving high quality and safe care.”