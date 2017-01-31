Five Ways to Wellbeing in Milton Keynes

Milton Keynes residents are being urged to ‘Keep Learning’ this February to help boost self-confidence and self-esteem and improve wellbeing.

Learning new skills can give you a sense of achievement and confidence and also improve mental wellbeing. It doesn’t have to mean getting qualifications either!

Classes and formal courses are great ways to learn new things, but there are lots of other ways too.

Among suggestions being put forward by Milton Keynes Council are:

• Learn to cook a favourite dish that you’ve never eaten at home.

• Visit a gallery or museum and learn about a person or period in history that interests you.

• Take on a new responsibility at work, such as learning to use an IT system or understanding the monthly reports.

• Fix that broken bike or garden gate. Once you’ve done that, how about setting yourself bigger DIY project?

• Sign up for a course you’ve been meaning to do at a local night school. You might learn a new language, or try something practical, such as plumbing.

To find out more about how Keep Learning and 5 Ways to Wellbeing MK, including links to all of the activity opportunities mentioned above, visit www.milton-keynes.gov.uk/5waysmk