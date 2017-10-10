Healthcare staff who support NHS research in Milton Keynes honoured

Healthcare professionals who help run research trials in Milton Keynes’s NHS have been honoured at an awards ceremony.

Doctors, nurses and researchers at Milton Keynes University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust were among those recognised at the Thames Valley Health Research Awards.

They contribute to research supported by the NIHR Clinical Research Network Thames Valley and South Midlands, a Department of Health-funded body that helps get trials under way in the NHS.

In 2016/17, the LCRN supported 67 studies in Milton Keynes’s NHS in specialities including cancer, diabetes and heart disease.

A total 29 awards were handed out to NHS staff from Milton Keynes, Berkshire, Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire.

Staff were nominated by colleagues and winners were chosen by a judging panel at the LCRN, which provides staff to ensure patients are recruited to take part in research.

One of the three winners of the Inspirational Team Leader award was Stephanie Thorp, a Senior Research Nurse at Milton Keynes University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.

She leads the Cancer Research Nursing Team, which works to deliver 25 clinical trials in cancer and haematology.

Dr Thorp said: “We support patients from the time they are approached about a trial, through consent and treatment and in follow up.

“It is a great privilege to support patients through a very difficult time and provide treatments they might not otherwise have access to. It is humbling how many patients share our desire to improve cancer treatment and are thus motivated to participate in clinical trials.”

Among the winners of the Star Research Nurse awards was Sally Conway, Paediatric Research Nurse in the Milton Mouse Paediatric Department at the trust.