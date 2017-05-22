New main entrance to open at Milton Keynes University Hospital this week

Milton Keynes University Hospital’s new main entrance will open its doors to the public for the first time at 6am on Friday (May 26).

The new entrance is located outside the main outpatients building, opposite the multi-storey car park. The building will offer a Costa Coffee shop, a Subway restaurant and a Little Fresh – a convenience store that will offer seasonal products – as well as an additional seating area with 80 chairs.

Patients and visitors will further benefit from a manned reception desk, a Patient Advice and Liaison Service (PALS) lounge and an Information, Advice and Support Centre provided by Carers Milton Keynes and Age UK Milton Keynes.

Patients with an outpatient appointment and visitors of all inpatient wards should enter through the main entrance and follow the relevant signage.

To ensure all future access into the hospital is safe and undercover, construction of a corridor linking the new main entrance and the main outpatients building will begin on Monday, May 29.

It is anticipated this will take approximately five weeks to complete and as a result, access to entrance three and entrance four will permanently close.

MKUH chief executive Joe Harrison praised the development as an important milestone in the hospital’s future, saying: “I am delighted with the new main entrance and the improved facilities that will be available for patients, visitors and staff. It is important that we are able to offer all users of the hospital a welcoming, modern and well serviced main entrance into the hospital and this building provides that.

“The new main entrance will also create a central service to support with patients and visitors in finding hospital wards and departments quickly and easily, with support if needed, making sure their experience is as good as it can be from the very beginning.”