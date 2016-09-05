New multi-sports facility announced for Milton Keynes

Central Milton Keynes is to have its own first-class multi-sports facility from 2017.

Construction on the multi-million project - which includes a 3G all-weather pitch for rugby and football - will start this month and the official opening is expected to be in summer 2017.

The new sports centre, which will be named ‘Sport Central’ will also include a full-size third generation (3G) artificial playing pitch constructed to FA and RFU standards, two multi-use games areas for hard court sports like tennis, netball and basketball and a pavilion with areas to socialise.

“The new facilities will improve the quality of the rugby experience for everyone using the site and provide more playing opportunities, especially for local people in the 14-24 age group,” said Tim Holmes, England Rugby Development Officer for this region.

Sport Central will be built on land adjacent to the Network Rail building making it easily accessible by public transport.

“I am delighted that this amazing new facility is now going to be built in CMK and that is available for everyone from office workers to young people to use,” said Cllr Liz Gifford, Cabinet Member for Leisure.

“Access to good leisure facilities is vital to maintain a healthy lifestyle and promote wellbeing.”

The project is being funded through a variety of sources primarily from Section 106 contributions from Network Rail, Sport England and Rugby World Cup 2015 legacy funding. Construction will begin this month by Kier and will be overseen by Milton Keynes Council.