REVEALED: Best GP surgeries in the Milton Keynes area as rated by you

We can today reveal a list of the best and worst GP surgeries in Milton Keynes and surrounding areas based on ratings provided by patients on how likely they are to recommend their practice.

The information is available on the NHS Choices website, and is based on responses provided in the GP Patient Survey.

The survey is sent out twice a year to around 1.36 million adults who are registered with a GP in England.

Here is the list of the 10 best surgeries in Milton Keynes, based on the percentage of people who said they would recommend their GP surgery to others.

1.Sovereign Medical Centre - Sovereign Drive, Pennyland - 95.5%

2. The Red House Surgery, Queensway, Bletchley - 94.9%

3. Milton Keynes Village Surgery - Middleton - 93.3%

4. Asplands Medical Centre, Milton Keynes - 89.7%

5. The Stonedean Practice, Stony Stratford - 89.7%

6. Dr Robinson And Partner - Westfield Road, Bletchley - 84.2%

7. Neath Hill Health Centre, Tower Drive - 83.1%

8. Central Milton Keynes Medical Centre, Bradwell Common Boulevard - 80.2%

9. NPMC@Willen,Beaufort Drive, Willen - 78.4%

10. Newport Pagnell Medical Centre - Queens Avenue, Newport Pagnell - 78.4%

