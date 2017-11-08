REVEALED: The worst GP surgeries in the Milton Keynes area as rated by you

We have already revealed the best GP surgeries in Milton Keynes and surrounding areas - and now here are the 10 lowest ranking practices in the area.

The scores are based on ratings provided by patients on how likely they are to recommend their practice.

The information is available on the NHS Choices website, and is based on responses provided in the GP Patient Survey.

The survey is sent out twice a year to around 1.36 million adults who are registered with a GP in England.

Here is the list of the 10 worst surgeries in Milton Keynes:

1 Kingisher Surgery - Elthorne Way, Newport Pagnell - 47.7%

2 Dr Cassidy & Partners - Perrydown, Beanhill - 48.1%

3 The Medical Centre - Wharley End, Cranfield - 49.4%

4 Parkside Medical Centre - Whalley Drive, Bletchley - 54.2%

5 Purbeck Health Centre, Stantonbury - 55.8%

6 Westcroft Health Centre - Savill Lane, Westcroft - 57.7%

7 Hilltops Medical Centre, Kansington Drive, Great Holm - 58.1%

8 Oakridge Park Medical Centre - Texel Close, Oakridge - 58.4%

9 Water Eaton Health Cen61.1tre - Fern Grove, Bletchley - 59.0%

10 Bedford Street Surgery - Bedford Street, Bletchley - 61.1%

