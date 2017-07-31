Second dementia care centre in a month to be awarded top marks in Milton Keynes

A second council run dementia centre has been awarded top marks for its services by the Care Quality Commission.

On Thursday the CQC published its inspection findings for Flowers House in Bletchley and it scored top marks in all areas of service.

The positive findings follow on the heels of a report published at the start of the month which focused on Courteneys Lodge dementia centre, South Furzton.

It also also scored top marks.

Councillor Nigel Long, cabinet member for adult social care and housing said: “The latest report from the CQC on Flowers House is really good. It reinforces the key messages from the report on Courteneys Lodge; namely that both are great services built around great staff, doing a great job.”

“This is a really great service. It is about helping older residents people with dementia to live independent lives in a a supportive community based environment.”

Cllr Long continued: “We are able to achieve high standards because the staff are well trained, well managed and care deeply about their work.

“I am so proud of what they do in often very demanding circumstances.

“In terms of future care challenges; complexity of needs, rather than demographic changes is the big challenge. We want to meet the needs of all older people, but within that community those with dementia face major challenges. We aim to meet those challenges through great person focused services.”

The number of people in Milton Keynes with dementia is set to rise to 3250 by 2021.

This is due to the ageing population, but also because from April 2017 the dementia diagnoses rate will be based on the GP registered population.