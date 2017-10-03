Smokers in Milton Keynes urged to quit for Stoptober

Smokers who take part in the Stoptober Challenge are five times more likely to quit for good. NHS Milton Keynes Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) is challenging smokers to give it up during October to get on the best track to quitting altogether.

Stopping smoking has a huge number of benefits including clearer skin, better vision, sharper hearing, lower cholesterol, lower cancer risk, stronger bones, preventing emphysema and so many more. The risk of a heart attack declines within just 24 hours of stopping smoking.

Smoking harms nearly every organ in your body and is the largest preventable cause of death in England. Latest figures from NHS Digital show that in England 15.5% of adults aged 18+ currently smoke and in 2015 there were estimated to be around 79,000 deaths attributable to smoking. Just under 11% of mothers were recorded as smokers at the time of giving birth.

“We want smokers to understand that stopping smoking is one of the best things they can do for their health,” said Dr Nicola Smith, GP and chair of Milton Keynes CCG.

“If you quit for October you are much more likely to quit for good so why not give it a go? Not only will you be feeling the health benefits almost immediately, you could be over £10,000 better off this by time next year.”