Special concert for Milton Keynes Hospital Neonatal Unit

Helen Heenan has kept her fabulous talent for playing the baritone sax under the radar for the past 15 years - but now she’s been coaxed into the spotlight for a special cause that’s very close to her heart - to buy a carrier bed for tiny babies at Milton Keynes University Hospital’s Neonatal Unit.

“We’re really determined to buy something called a ‘BabyPod’ carrier that can hold the smallest babies safely, those babies who’ve been born before full-term and are most vulnerable,” she said. “It can support them and transport them everywhere - even through an MRI scan so they don’t have to be moved or disturbed from their cot”.

Helen is an Advanced Neonatal Nurse Practitioner at the hospital and managed to persuade two local bands to donate their time and talents to hold a ‘Music for Miracles’ concert to help raise money for the carrier through the Little Lives Appeal.

“We’ve got two brilliant bands, the Leighton-Linslade Concert Band, who I play for, and Woburn Jazz - so we’ll be about 50 musicians playing our socks off in Stantonbury Theatre on Saturday - and what could be better on a grim winter’s night than to listen to a fabulous set of live music?”

“Our party-piece is ‘Puttin on the Ritz’ but my favourite is ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ - it has a fantastic baritone part; deep, low, loud and lovely!”

The Music for Miracles concert is on Saturday (February 11) starting at 7.30pm at Stantonbury Theatre, Tickets are £10. Call 01908 324466.