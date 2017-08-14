The Health Lottery is coming to Milton Keynes

The Health Lottery will be raising money for good causes in Oxfordshire, Buckinghamshire and Milton Keynes during the week beginning Sunday, August 13 – and it needs your support.

Each week one lucky area benefits from Health Lottery proceeds and there are draws every day from Tuesday to Saturday. This week it is Oxfordshire, Buckinghamshire and Milton Keynes’ HealthStrong Community Interest Company’s (CIC) turn.

Since its first Health Lottery Draw in November 2011 HealthStrong CIC has raised over £1.5 million for community groups in the area, with more than £91 million being raised nationwide.

Using money raised by HealthStrong CIC through The Health Lottery, grants have been awarded by People’s Health Trust through Active Communities, a funding programme which invests in local people and groups in communities with great ideas to make their communities even better.

Past projects have included Full Circle, a scheme which aims to build relationships of respect and understanding between local older and younger generations, and Community Action Milton Keynes, funded by Local Conversation programme which supports residents in taking control of the design, development and delivery of local initiatives.

Larger charities and organisations, such as Scope and The Conservation Volunteers have also benefitted from the funds raised by HealthStrong CIC.

