Woman left ‘disabled’ after surgery at Blakelands Hospital

A 47-year-old woman has been left “disabled” after she went under the knife for a routine knee surgery.

The single mother, who has asked not to be named, started to suffer last year, as a result of her stiff knee.

After working for a national charity for almost 18 months and having a ‘get up and go’ lifestyle in general, the cartilage in her knee had been worn down.

She said: “The original surgery was just to have a look around the joint and see what was going on by putting a camera into my knee.

“I ended up having a lateral patella release to the left knee, which was mentioned could be a possibility but unlikely and that should ease the discomfort and pain I had.”

The procedure, which relines the knee cap, is, according to her GP, a ‘last resort’ because of the risks attached to the major operation.

She added: “Because of this surgery I have been left in even more pain and there’s so much I can’t do.

“I’m struggling to get around and I’ve had to get an automatic car because I couldn’t drive my manual.

“I can’t even raise my foot when I’m sat down, it’s unbelievable.

“I used to work as a development officer and I was on my feet all day, but now after being declared unfit for the role I’ve lost my job as well.”

After being on the corrective surgery waiting list for five months, a date has finally been set for a consultation with a surgeon in September at Milton Keynes Hospital.

This procedure should help ease the secondary pain in her knee and attempt to rebuild muscle, Blakelands provided one physiotherapy session following the initial operation and this lack of after care has now led to muscle wastage.

She reflects on the things she cannot do because of the outcomes of the initial knee operation.

“When I confronted the surgeon at Blakelands about the state he left me in, he just shrugged his shoulders and said there was nothing he could do”, she said.

“Me and my son used to muck about in the field, and just do stuff that parents do, but I can’t anymore.

“Who’s going to provide for my son? How am I going to pay the mortgage? It’s really terrifying.

“I tried to save some money to fund the correction privately but after losing my job I need the cash.”

Despite efforts to get the corrective surgery quicker than the predicted eight months, the only option is to wait until a surgeon is available for the operation.

“I can’t think of anything worse that could have happened, I’ve now got a disability.”

A spokesperson from Blakelands Hospital, said: “We are unable to comment on the incident whilst the internal investigations are still ongoing, however we take all complaints of this nature extremely seriously and fully investigate according to the Ramsay Health Care complaints policy.”