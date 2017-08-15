Help is at hand for anxious students awaiting exam results in Milton Keynes

The build-up to exam results day can be extremely stressful as young people think the worst and worry about what the future holds.

With exam results now just days away and stress levels rising, NHS Milton Keynes Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) is reminding students in Milton Keynes that help is at hand and not to keep their concerns to themselves.

While it isn’t possible to change the outcome of the exam results, it is possible to reduce the amount of anxiety or stress that young people are feeling by taking the following steps:

Relaxation techniques

Distraction, such as a family meal or board game

Exercise – stress can produce toxins which exercise helps reduce

Less coffee or other sources of caffeine

Less alcohol

Dr Nicola Smith, GP and Chair from NHS Milton Keynes CCG gives this advice: “When we are anxious, we are likely to predict or think the worst before knowing the facts. Students place a high value on their results, so that in itself puts pressure on them. Exam results are important but your mental and physical health is more vital. Even if the results are not what you expected, there are always options open to you.

“One in four of us will have problems with our mental health at some time in our lives. Sometimes difficult experiences or events can cause low moods and depression.

“So, if you’re nervous or anxious, talk about it. Tell your family or friends, or write it down in a diary. Don’t be embarrassed about your feelings – you might think nobody else is feeling this way but chances are they are. Exams are stressful. Bottling up stress can make it worse, so it’s vital not to keep it all inside.

“It’s important to know what time you’ve got to go and pick up your results and where you need to go. Think about what you might need to do if you don’t get the grades you were hoping for so you’re not panicking on the day.

“Try to ignore the noise of results day and surround yourself with those you trust. Remember that you don’t share your results news with everyone, but it’s important to find someone to talk through your options if you’re unsure what to do next. Anxiety and stress can make you feel worried or scared about seeking help, but there are lots of options available. Young Minds and Mind both have lots of useful advice online. If you’re finding it difficult to talk things through then try writing things down to help you explain.”

In Milton Keynes, there are a number of support groups and resources including Young Minds: www.youngminds.org.uk or Mind: www.mind-blmk.org.uk