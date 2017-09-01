Help Milton Keynes boy to swim with dolphins

A mum has launched a public appeal to help her cystic fibrosis sufferer son achieve his dream of swimming with dolphins.

Nancy Loosley has set up a JustGiving page to raise £5,000 to cover the cost of taking 10-year-old Zac to Florida.

The Milton Keynes schoolboy was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis when he was just two weeks old.

He recently spent a month in hospital battling a severe bacterial lung infection – the most dangerous bug a cystic fibrosis patient can get.

Nancy says the illness has taken its toll on her son and he suffers from anxiety and depressive moods. She is determined to take him to Florida before his health deteriorates further.

You can donate via www.justgiving.com/crowdfund ing/zack-cf-dolphins