Herd the one about MK’s latest birthday celebrations with cows

Art students at Milton Keynes College are milking our town’s 50-year heritage as part of an unusual project in partnership with professional services company PwC.

Students Orsolya Kiss, Alice Acquaye, Savela Glinel, Lea Earl and Rebecca Springall have had the honour of decorating Florence, PwC’s cow for Herd about MK.

PwC is one of 50 businesses who have sponsored and decorated a cow for this special event, a parade of cows which aims to raise money for the MK Community Foundation, Willen Hospice and MK Dons Sport and Education Trust (SET).

The herd will be gracing – or perhaps it is more appropriate to describe them as “grazing in” - Middleton Hall for a series of events this spring and summer.

The PwC team were impressed by the students’ decision to dedicatedly incorporate unusual facts and symbols related to Milton Keynes into their artwork for Florence.

Art and design course team leader Gemma Hudson-Findley said: “The students have worked really creatively to showcase some interesting and possibly unknown facts about Milton Keynes to inform and excite people looking at the cows.

“These include Milton Keynes having the first multiplex cinema, being the home to Marshall amplification, deciphering of the Enigma Code and Superman being filmed here - and lots more.

“This project is a fantastic opportunity for the students as it can be difficult to gain work experience in the creative industries so early on in their careers, so it has given them great exposure thanks to a leading business like PwC. They are very proud of their strong team work, which has resulted in an excellent and vibrant piece of work.”

PwC has been in Milton Keynes for over 20 years and employs 130 people at its Midsummer Boulevard office.

Office senior partner Ruby Parmar said: “We’re delighted to involve the college in our celebrations of MK at 50.”

She adds: “In the last year we have welcomed 27 graduates and students and we continue to build relationships with schools and universities to showcase the career opportunities in professional services. As we continue to build on the growing success of Milton Keynes, we are committed to supporting the next generation of talent in the town and the prospects it provides.”