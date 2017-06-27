Here’s a tasty way to start your weekend in Milton Keynes

After a long week at work, why not ditch spending Friday night over the stove and instead go grab some food at the third Eat Street MK event?

Traders will be parking up at the Old Bus Station this Friday evening, offering a range of fine fare - from pizza to Mexican and Caribbean to curry, and plenty inbetween.

Bob Watson and wife Aida are responsible for the event, which made its debut in May. They also operate a mobile café from a vintage van called Good Times Café, serving gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches, speciality coffee and homebakes. They are passionate about feeding us well!

“It is much more informal and affordable than going to a restaurant,” they said, discussing the success of Eat Street MK, “But more importantly, people are becoming more aware of what they eat. So, to watch it being prepared freshly in front of their eyes is appealing.”

The majority of traders are based in the area, and hosting the pop-up event opposite the Central Train Station means that commuters can nip in on their way home.

Eat Street MK also allows visitors get to a rare opportunity to engage with food that isn’t from one of the large chains dominating Milton Keynes.

Bob and Aida are looking to expand, but determined that the brand will stay tasty and true to its original plan.

“We’re going to take it slowly and not lose focus of what we set out to do. We’ve been approached by people who want to sell food related items but that’s not what this is about.

“We also want to ensure that we continue to have a really good selection of food and give people the chance to choose between the familiar, perhaps cooked in a different way, or maybe try something new,” they promised.

“We look forward to growing Eat Street MK and aim to make this a destination for food lovers to visit, putting Milton Keynes firmly on the street food map.” Friday’s event will run between 4pm and 10pm.