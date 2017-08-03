Heritage Open Days will celebrate 50 years of Milton Keynes

The past will come to life at 70 free Heritage Open Days in September forming part of the 50th anniversary celebrations for Milton Keynes.

Community venues, historic sites and churches will be opening their doors for activities, performances, archive film screenings and guided tours exploring many different facets of Milton Keynes’ rich heritage.

Admission will be free at key attractions including Milton Keynes Museum, Bletchley Park (200 free tickets per day), Cowper and Newton Museum in Olney, Buckingham’s Old Gaol Museum, Claydon House and Chandos Hall Museum in Newport Pagnell.

The events will take place between September 7-10, and are being organised by Living Archive with support from Milton Keynes Council, MK Heritage Association and other partners.

Liz Gifford, Milton Keynes Council's cabinet member for place, including Heritage, said: “Throughout this year our MK50 programme is bringing people of all ages and backgrounds together to celebrate the city’s 50th anniversary.

"Heritage is an essential part of the MK50 story ­– we are celebrating the history, architecture, design, landscapes, art, culture and people that have gone into making Milton Keynes the amazing place it is today.”

Mel Jeavons, of Heritage UK, added: “Heritage Open Days 2017 are at the heart of MK50, and we invite everyone to join in these free and inclusive events and discover more about the rich and fascinating heritage on their doorsteps.”

For full details of the many activities and events happening in and around Milton Keynes, please visit www.mkheritageopendays.com