High spec retailer opens in Milton Keynes this week

If you want to stand out from the crowd this season, get yourself a pair of exclusive designer specs from Acuitis which comes to the Milton Keynes later this week.

The French eyewear brand boasts designs by celebrated French eyewear artist, Frédéric Beausoleil who is renowned for his passion of selecting only the most exquisite but unusual materials to create unique frames that you won’t find anywhere else.

This is the second UK store, and doors open at centre:mk on Friday.

Acuitis also offers comprehensive eye tests and has equipment on site - it can provide very detailed measurements of your eye and spot early signs of common diseases such as Age Related Macular Degeneration (AMD), glaucoma and cataracts.