Highways team spring clean intu Milton Keynes

Staff from the highways team, intu Milton Keynes, Serco and Ringway joined forces to spring clean the area outside intu shopping centre on Midsummer Boulevard.

Staff carried out a wide variety of work outside intu Milton Keynes shopping centre to show businesses the variety and benefit of all the services that are available to them. Volunteers from all four teams did litter-picking, pruning, painting, raking, repairing lights, cleared moss, tidied and jet-washed around the area to improve the environment for visitors and CMK employees.

A mechanical sweeper from Serco swept the area to remove dirt and rubbish from the highway, footways and the cobbles stretches that had been swept and jet washed during the event.

The recent Business Improvement District (BID) includes improving the CMK environment through deep cleansing areas that need attention and generally giving the area some TLC.

The spring clean event was a demonstration of how these grouped services can be applied intensively at other hot spots around the city centre.