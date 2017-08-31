Hilarious Thames Valley Police transfer deadline day tweet goes viral

Thursday is transfer deadline day in the world of football and Thames Valley Police saw it as the perfect opportunity to drive home a message to motorists.

With clubs up and down the country frantically searching for players in a last ditch bid to reshape their squads all the talk throughout Thursday was football.

So the Thames Valley Police press team saw it as the perfect opportunity to make a point about something much more serious, driving while using your mobile phone.

Supporters will be regularly checking their phones for updates to see if their club has landed any new stars.

And the force has reminded motorists not to do so while driving, at the expense of Arsenal fans in a post which has since gone viral with over 5,000 shares and 5,000 likes in just a couple of hours on Twitter.

“Keeping up with #DeadlineDay on your mobile?,” the tweet said.

“Please don’t check your phone for updates whilst driving, you’ll end up with more points than Arsenal.”

The Gunners have endured a difficult start to the new Premier League campaign with just one win from their first three matches and were beaten 4-0 by rivals Liverpool last time out.