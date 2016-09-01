Hip hop and reggae star surprises Milton Keynes teens

London reggae and hip hop artist Kiko Bun surprised local teens with a visit to NCS programme in Milton Keynes.

This week, Kiko Bun, a reggae and hip hop musician, paid a surprise visit to a National Citizen Service (NCS) programme in Milton Keynes to show support for the inspirational teens taking part and to find out how their NCS experience is going.

Kiko also performed two of his songs for excited young people that are currently working on their social action project to restore a wild and dilapidated pond, in partnership with the Big Local Conniburrow association, and create a community garden in the name of Hope Hollie.

Kiko said: “I’ve had such a warm welcome from everyone at NCS today and it’s been great to see programmes in action as well as perform for the group.

“For a lot of teens it can be a big and scary world out there and it can be extremely hard to keep on track and get to where you want to be.

“Programmes like NCS help them build confidence and skills vital to be successful in life and to get ahead in whatever career path they decide to take. This kind of opportunities don’t come around too often, especially at a young age. I wish there had been something like NCS around when I was a teenager.”

NCS is a youth empowerment programme taking place across England and Northern Ireland during school holidays and helping young people expand their horizons whilst learning key skills for work and life.

Kiko witnessed teenage community spirit first-hand and chatted with young people about their time on the programme and work at the pond.

Chloe Russell, spokesperson for NCS in Milton Keynes, said: “We are thrilled that Kiko took the time to come and join us today. His enthusiasm and understanding of the programme is just what we need to remind people what NCS is all about and the positive impact it can have on the teens who take part.

“Our graduates will tell you that it was the best summer they’ve had.”

NCS takes place across England and Northern Ireland in summer, spring and autumn holiday’s and is open to all 15-17 year olds.

For more information visit www.ncsyes.co.uk