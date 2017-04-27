Hit DJ Jo Whiley taking part in Milton Keynes marathon for second time

As one of the country’s best-loved radio DJ’s, Jo Whiley is accustomed to inspiring us to strengthen our record collection with hot record releases.

But now, Radio 2’s resident evening show host is also hoping to inspire more of us to get fit.

On Monday, she will be one of 10,000 people participating in the five Milton Keynes Marathon events.

Jo competed last year, so why is she putting herself through the full marathon again?

“That’s what I’m asking myself now,” laughs the MK Marathon ambassador.

“I had a really, really great time last year, and it’s hard to say no,” she admits.

“...and it’s a good way to get to know Milton Keynes.

“The course last year took you through the old village, and you got to see parts of the city that you don’t normally get to see.

“ It was a lovely route, a really nice thing to do, and I am genuinely a fan of all that Milton Keynes has to offer.”

The great thing about the MK Marathon is the variety. Five races spanning a half marathon to a Superhero fun run.

Jo said: “There are lots of options, for kids, for families and if you are not a great runner and just want to dip your toe in, there is a lot that you can do.”

It’s a family affair for Jo too...

“I do it with whoever I can persuade to do it,” she laughs.

“So this year my husband and my daughter are with me.

“As a family we rarely see each other anyway, so trying to co-ordinate some kind of a running schedule has been really hard.

“It’s definitely not going to be the fastest time I’ve ever done,” she admits.

“Even if we end up crawling on our hands and knees we will get over the finishing line.”

This year’s MK Marathon is set to be the biggest, and most successful so far.

Organisers are thrilled that all places in every race have been filled in the MK50 year.

But what about those thinking of pulling on their sneakers and pounding the streets next year?

“I would say sign up for it. That’s the most important thing,” Jo advises.

“If you fill in a form and give over your email address, you will be reminded that you’ve committed to it, and that will make you run.

“You don’t need to be an olympic athlete to do these type of runs...”

“We’re honoured to be one of the flagship events of the MK50 celebrations,” said event directo Andy Hully.

“It’s fantastic that so many runners will be joining us and it will show everyone what an amazing place MK is as they run through the countryside before the famous stadium finish.”