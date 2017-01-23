HMV to move premises in Milton Keynes - but will still trade in centre:mk

HMV has announced it will move from its current premises in centre:mk - but the entertainment retailer will still serve customers in the shopping hub, with a brand new store opening in mid-march.

“Our store has occupied its current unit at 78 Midsummer Arcade since December 1995 and will continue to trade there as normal until the new store opens,” a spokesman said.

“Subject to completion of the legal contract, HMV Milton Keynes will be taking over the recently vacated Wallis unit at 86 - 88 Midsummer Arcade. All of our colleagues in-store will transfer across to the new unit.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank our many loyal customers in Milton Keynes who have supported us for over two decades. In the year of Milton Keynes’ 50th Birthday we look forward to welcoming our customers into the town’s brand new home of entertainment.”