Holidays are coming as date announced for Coca-Cola Christmas truck visit to Milton Keynes

The world-famous Coca-Cola Christmas truck will stop in Milton Keynes again this year as part of it UK tour.

The truck, complete with almost 9,000 fairy lights and ‘Holidays are Coming’ jingle, will be at Xscape Milton Keynes on Friday December 15th from 11am until 7pm.

Fans wanting to see the truck will have the chance to post their selfies on it as it lights up.

The day will see a ‘winter wonderland setting’ with free samples of Coca-Cola’s three main drinks on offer.

A Coca-Cola statement said: “We’ll be delivering Christmas cheer up and down the country when the nationwide tour starts on November 11.

“At every stop, you’ll have the chance to project your festive selfies across the side of the truck as it lights up.

“You’ll also be able to experience a snowy winter wonderland setting while enjoying a choice of Coca-Cola Classic, Diet Coke or Coca-Cola Zero Sugar.”

It’s the only time the truck will stop in Bucks on its 42-leg tour, with other stops nearby being in Watford and Rushden, Northants, on the 6th and 14th of December respectively.