Homecare for Milton Keynes and Bedford receives a ‘good’ rating

Clarriot’s Care Milton Keynes and Bedford office are celebrating from their recent Care Quality Commission (CQC) rating.

The homecare’s latest inspection revealed their ‘good’ standards across all five areas being judged.

The CQC report praised the team for giving people consistency of care by ensuring customers see the same staff members.

Shabir Sabur, owner of the Milton Keynes and Bedford Clarriots Care office, said: “We strive to deliver the best quality of care possible and I’m thrilled that the CQC report highlights the hard work of our team.

“I’d really like to thank our care team for their continued support and hard work.”

Staff were also recognised for gathering information on families, life history, and hobbies and interests of the people they care for.

The report confirmed that staff are well trained, positive about the service they provide and are well supported by their manager.